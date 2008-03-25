Rock Star Bearings – “America Eats Its Young” Teaser

Peep the teaser for Rock Star Bearings‘ new video “America Eats Its Young”, featuring Robert Lopez, Luis Tolentino, Dustin Charlton, Phil Ladjanski, Evelien Bouilliart, and more! And make sure to cop the premiere next month in NYC…



APRIL 17, 8 PM SHARP

EPSTEIN’S BAR

82 STANTON ST

HOSTED BY RODNEY TORRES



And don’t miss the 2nd Nature video premiere the same night, from Doug Brown (Brian Brown’s bro).