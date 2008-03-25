Rock Star Bearings – “America Eats Its Young” Teaser

March 25, 2008

Peep the teaser for Rock Star Bearings‘ new video “America Eats Its Young”, featuring Robert Lopez, Luis Tolentino, Dustin Charlton, Phil Ladjanski, Evelien Bouilliart, and more! And make sure to cop the premiere next month in NYC…

APRIL 17, 8 PM SHARP
EPSTEIN’S BAR
82 STANTON ST
HOSTED BY RODNEY TORRES

And don’t miss the 2nd Nature video premiere the same night, from Doug Brown (Brian Brown’s bro).

