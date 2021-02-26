Roof Rats
After infesting Pump Street, the Sk8rats are now all over the rooftops of LA! Seriously though, these rats are finding the best spots. Big ups to Shane and the crew.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.
Success!
Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!
LATEST NEWS
Shooters Paradise
Another feel good edit outta OC!View
Shooters Paradise
Kellen James, Before Noon Part
KJ bosses up all over SD before most crews warm up.View
Kellen James, Before Noon Part
Sugar Skate Co. | Lockdown in Virginia by Kolby Hayes
Kolby took advantage of Covid and filmed a street part "Lockdown in Virginia ...View
Sugar Skate Co. | Lockdown in Virginia by Kolby Hayes
The London Bridge Skateboard Hero
Ignacio Echeverría—Hear how the events came together with horrifying consequences.View
The London Bridge Skateboard Hero
TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Episode 18
Cops, the 508 guys and 'Are You Alright?' sessions!View
TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Episode 18
Illegal Civ | CIELO
A quick update with the best dudes in the biz.View
Illegal Civ | CIELO
Pump Street | Sk8rats
LA's latest DIY gets overrun by Sk8rats.View
Pump Street | Sk8rats
The House Skateshop | Home Movies Vol. 3
The last installment: Jonno Gaitan, Jacob Hayes, Noah Lora, Kurt Hodge, Derm Coll ...View
The House Skateshop | Home Movies Vol. 3
Rapid Skateboarding | Shop Profile
Simi's new skater-owned shop and its team in the streets.View
Rapid Skateboarding | Shop Profile
last straw
New one from Neema Joorabchi, this time in New York.View
last straw
Pizza Nights Ep. 1 | Anthony Claravall
It’s time for pizza, Barcelona, and skateboarding history.View
Pizza Nights Ep. 1 | Anthony Claravall
USA Skateboarding National Team Announced
16 Skateboarders Named to First-Ever USA Skateboarding National TeamView
USA Skateboarding National Team Announced
10 Best Cities to Skate in the World (Redux)
We revisit our '10 picks for the 10 Best Cities to Skate on this planet. Rea ...View
10 Best Cities to Skate in the World (Redux)
Tony Hawk responds to allegations made in All This Mayhem
Tony Hawk sets the record straight on the 900, the ’99 X-Games, and the accusatio ...View
Tony Hawk responds to allegations made in All This Mayhem
The 30 Most Influential Skaters Of All Time
30 of the greatest, most influential skateboarders in the world, counting down in ...View
The 30 Most Influential Skaters Of All Time
Nyjah Off Element
Nyjah and Element part ways.View
Nyjah Off Element
The ABEC Myth
Bearings are often misunderstood.View
Sound off in the comments below!