Rose Street Skateshop Team At Poods

March 10, 2020 By

If you hadn’t heard, Rose Street is a new shop in Encinitas and already has a ripping team. They filmed an edit at Poods Park featuring Parker Wyse, Jake Cortez, Jake Hofmann, Smiler, Miles Lawrence, Noah Fayyazuddin (Noah Nef), and Marcel Polechonski.

Filmed/Edited by Kyle Geldart

Rose Street Skateshop
204D N El Camino Real
Encinitas Ca 92024
760.652.5521
rosestreetskateshop.com
Follow on IG @rosestreetskateshop

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS