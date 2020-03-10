Rose Street Skateshop Team At Poods

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

If you hadn’t heard, Rose Street is a new shop in Encinitas and already has a ripping team. They filmed an edit at Poods Park featuring Parker Wyse, Jake Cortez, Jake Hofmann, Smiler, Miles Lawrence, Noah Fayyazuddin (Noah Nef), and Marcel Polechonski.

