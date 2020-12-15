RVCAustralia Skate Team NZ Tour // WLG – AKL

Earlier this year when the world was a simpler place, the RVCAustralia team including Gabriel Summers, Max Couling, Floyd Scott, and Michael Mieruszynski, went on a ten-day tour of New Zealand, which we were very fortunate to execute just prior to COVID-19 becoming a global pandemic.. Filmed in various locations spanning from Wellington to Auckland, watch on as this small Australian crew get a taste of all the foreign terrain our nearest neighbor has to offer!