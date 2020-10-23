Safe Trip x Pop Trading Company

October 23, 2020

A mind altering skateboard video featuring the Pop team and artwork by the Safe Trip collective edited & animated by none other than Jan Maarten Sneep aka @memoryscreen.

featuring Bastiaan van Zadelhoff, Jair Gravenberch, Chima Chibueze, Pascal Moelaert, Hugo Snelooper, Logan Da Silva Ortiz, Tomas De Keulenaar, Billy Hoogendijk, Jeff van der Veken, Alex Raeymaekers, Yeelen Moens, Ali Belhadj & Rob Maatman.

LTG
LTG_10.21.20

