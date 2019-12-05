Sage Elsesser and Bobby Dekeyzer for the Converse Cons “Case Study”

December 5, 2019 By

A duet that you know’s gonna be banging. Bobby De Keyzer and Sage Elsesser dig deep into the Converse archives to bring us the Converse Cons “Case Study” pack featuring the Player LT Pro and One Star Academy Pro. Filmed and Edited By: Ben Chadourne

