Salad Days of Skateboarding intro with Nestor Judkins

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nestor Judkins lays out the mission of Salad Days of Skateboarding, a nonprofit operating worldwide to support developing and underserved skateboarding communities.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!