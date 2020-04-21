Sammy Montano LAII Southbank, London

Catch Sammy putting the Off White Los Angered II to the test at Southbank, London.

Sammy Montano was at the Globe Pop-Up store in London a few months back when he received his first sample pairs of his Off White LAII colorway to try. Here’s a quick test of the LA II at SouthBank. The Los Angered II is a full grain leather high top vulc skate shoe with our Shockbed™ insole for impact control, and Super-V™ outsole for grip and control. Available now.