Sammy Montano LAII Southbank, London

April 21, 2020 By

Catch Sammy putting the Off White Los Angered II to the test at Southbank, London.

Sammy Montano was at the Globe Pop-Up store in London a few months back when he received his first sample pairs of his Off White LAII colorway to try. Here’s a quick test of the LA II at SouthBank. The Los Angered II is a full grain leather high top vulc skate shoe with our Shockbed™ insole for impact control, and Super-V™ outsole for grip and control. Available now.

