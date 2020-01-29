Samuel Norgren, FLUID Poetic Collective Part

January 29, 2020 By

We’re happy to present Samuel Norgren’s part from Poetic Collective’s full length video Fluid. Samuel is a young skater with a unique eye for spots and creative trick selection that isn’t shy to take a new approach to things. Excited to see more from him in the future!
Keep you eyes open for more from Poetic Collective soon!
untill then visit Poeticcollective.com
Find Poetic Collective in the USA:
eurotings.com/collections/poetic-collective

This Swedish brand has put out so much creativity in the past few years, immerse yourself in their previous work in anticipation for this new opus.

sam
Photo Credit: Tom Botwid
Samuel Norgren
sam
Photo Credit: Tom Botwid
Samuel Norgren, slappy backside lipslide.
sam
Photo Credit: Tom Botwid
Samuel Norgren at Copenhagen’s Jarmers.

All Photos by Tom Botwid
Samuel: @qamuel
Filming: @makkebengtsson @tombotwid

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS