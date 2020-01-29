Samuel Norgren, FLUID Poetic Collective Part

We’re happy to present Samuel Norgren’s part from Poetic Collective’s full length video Fluid. Samuel is a young skater with a unique eye for spots and creative trick selection that isn’t shy to take a new approach to things. Excited to see more from him in the future!

Keep you eyes open for more from Poetic Collective soon!

untill then visit Poeticcollective.com

Find Poetic Collective in the USA:

eurotings.com/collections/poetic-collective

This Swedish brand has put out so much creativity in the past few years, immerse yourself in their previous work in anticipation for this new opus.

Photo Credit: Tom Botwid

All Photos by Tom Botwid

Samuel: @qamuel

Filming: @makkebengtsson @tombotwid