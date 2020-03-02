Scumco & Sons: Upstate NY

Scumco & Sons’ latest video Upstate NY featuring crust shredding from Pittsburgh then up through Erie, Jamestown, Buffalo, Rochester and lastly Centralia (an abandoned mining town in Pennsylvania). Scumco & Sons affiliates: Kevin Taylor, Kyle Nicholson, Dave Abair, Ty Beall, Josh Narvaez and Javi Gutiérrez all feature in this video put together by Eric Calfo.

Grant Halleran: “Damn near every parking lot in Rochester, NY has a flatbar around the perimeter. In the mid-19th century, there was a race to find the technology to extrude steel alloy in long sections without defects. In 1859, Phil Somers- founder and CEO of Monroe Piping & Sheet Metal in Rochester, claimed that he was abducted by aliens who supplied him with the information that his company was missing. Monroe Piping & Sheet Metal would go on to become an integral supplier for the first transcontinental railroad, the First World War, and lo and behold- the Rochester Bureau of Parking. Rochester, NY is the home of the flatbar.”