Seti Company | Gonzalo Saravia

December 24, 2020

Gonzalo Saravia skating the streets of Buenos Aires, Argentina for SETI COMPANY’s first video. Dude’s late-flip and tech game are on another level.
Filmed: Gonzalo Escobar
Edited: Blai Costa

