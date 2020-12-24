Seti Company | Gonzalo Saravia

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gonzalo Saravia skating the streets of Buenos Aires, Argentina for SETI COMPANY’s first video. Dude’s late-flip and tech game are on another level. Filmed: Gonzalo Escobar Edited: Blai Costa

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!