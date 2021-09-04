SHAWARMA

September 4, 2021 By

Elliot Katz & Matheo Chavez present “Shawarma,” an independent skateboard film based in Los Angeles, CA.

Additional filming by: David Martinez, Justice Kellenberger, Dennis Martin, & Matt Orona

In order of appearance:
Shaun Hover, Ichi Yamada, Elliot Katz, Matheo Chavez, David Martinez, Matt Orona, Justice Kellenberger, Lee Loughridge, Tyler Lorenzen, John Morrisey, Glenn Reece, Masa Sun, Gorge Diaz, Tyrone Henderson, Donny Hixson, Julian Huckleby, Aaron O’Grady, Logan Black, & Ant Morel

