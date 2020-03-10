SHIFT

March 10, 2020 By

From Rob Taro, last year’s maker of Time Scan, here’s a new three-minute clip outta Japan. All ripping included. Featuring Iku Denda, Kouki Arima, Tino Pellegrino, Yonnie Cruz, Mattia Commuzi, Yuma Takei, Daryl Dominguez, Tom Delion, Masaki Hongo, Shintaro Hongo, Rob Taro, Sota Tomikawa, Taisho, Rio Morishige, and Zama Shogo.

 

 

