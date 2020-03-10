Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

From Rob Taro, last year’s maker of Time Scan , here’s a new three-minute clip outta Japan. All ripping included. Featuring Iku Denda, Kouki Arima, Tino Pellegrino, Yonnie Cruz, Mattia Commuzi, Yuma Takei, Daryl Dominguez, Tom Delion, Masaki Hongo, Shintaro Hongo, Rob Taro, Sota Tomikawa, Taisho, Rio Morishige, and Zama Shogo.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!