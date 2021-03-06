Shit Vortex 4

March 6, 2021 By

Enter the vortex of homies, good music and good times. From somewhere in Utah back home to San Diego, the likes of Nick Suarez, Vinny Dalfio, Big and Little Tunas, the Fuck This Video squad, and so much more.

LTG
LTG_Anker_AMI_3.11.21_1000x1000

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS