Shooters Paradise

A new montage-style video featuring Brandon Burleigh, Mateo Rael, Evan Dineen, Tasso Daoussis, Kai Franz and more.
Pretty much a continuation of the Glen House crew. Another feel good edit outta OC!

Video by Jeremy Creed

Additional filming
Stone Hendrikx
Kyle Creed
Olaf Trevilla
Nick Hanson

