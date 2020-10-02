SID “BLOK” | Czechoslovakia

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

From our friends in Czechoslovakia comes Sid “blok” a new edit featuring: stepan bares / adam lofler / dominik kirka / vasek stavarek / adam tran / tomas cekovsky / brano mrvan / dan tomsicek / martin jandu / david chudoba / rici elias filmed & edited by dusan simko

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!