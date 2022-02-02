sid “DVA” | Czech Republic and Slovakian Skating

February 2, 2022 By

Peep the newest video with the SID crew (@sid.bts) called DVA. This time it’s not strictly from Prague, but from the whole Czech Republic and Slovakian region.

Jonas Daater
Adam Krizovensky
Martin Hrivna
Kubo Spal
Zdenek Ustohal
Frantisek Havranek
Adam Lofler
Dominik Kirka
Jakub Osten
Jakub Jiruska
Tomas Javurek
Marek Kocak
Stepan Bares

ADDITIONAL FILMING
Marek Lovas

ANIMATIONS
Tuan Trieu

FILMED & EDITED
Dusan Simko

Immunity_010322_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS