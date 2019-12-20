sid “One” | Czechoslovakia

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Some friends over in Czechoslovakia sent us this rad edit “Sid One” that features spots in Prague, Bratislava, Budapest, and Vienna, featuring STEPAN BARES / DAVID CHUDOBA / KUBO SPAL / RICI ELIAS / VIKTOR CHOVAN / MAREK ONDREJOVIC / KUBO KRIZO / FILIP KRCHNIK / PETER LASSO / DOMINIK KIRKA / ADAM TRAN / TOMAS CEKOVSKY / BRANO MRVAN / ADAM LOFLER. Check it out.

