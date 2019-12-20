sid “One” | Czechoslovakia

December 20, 2019 By

Some friends over in Czechoslovakia sent us this rad edit “Sid One” that features spots in Prague, Bratislava, Budapest, and Vienna, featuring STEPAN BARES / DAVID CHUDOBA / KUBO SPAL / RICI ELIAS / VIKTOR CHOVAN / MAREK ONDREJOVIC / KUBO KRIZO / FILIP KRCHNIK / PETER LASSO / DOMINIK KIRKA / ADAM TRAN / TOMAS CEKOVSKY / BRANO MRVAN / ADAM LOFLER. Check it out.

