sid “STE_FAN”

Featuring Stepan Bares, Adam Lofler, Kubo Spal, Tomas Javurek, Rici Elias, Mikulas Konrad, Zak Vetrovsky, Zdenek Ustohal, Adam Tran, Jonas Daater and Fanda Havránek. The newest video with the SID crew (@sid.bts) called STE_FAN, referencing the two parts of the video, which are accompanied by an animated story. From Czech and Slovakia, check the spots!