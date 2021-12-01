SIDE-LOT | Des Moines, Iowa

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A new video out of Des Moines, Iowa by Mirza Jasarovic. In association with Subsect Skateshop. Additional filming by: Dan Rusin and Josh Kelley Featuring: Conor Patterson Damier Jones Mirza Jasarovic Jake Kelley Josh Kelley Aj Conrath Zack Amadeo

