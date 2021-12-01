SIDE-LOT | Des Moines, Iowa

December 1, 2021 By

A new video out of Des Moines, Iowa by Mirza Jasarovic. In association with Subsect Skateshop. Additional filming by: Dan Rusin and Josh Kelley
Featuring:
Conor Patterson
Damier Jones
Mirza Jasarovic
Jake Kelley
Josh Kelley
Aj Conrath
Zack Amadeo

ThanksgivingSale_111221_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS