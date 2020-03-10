Sideways 8 | Barcelona Blitz

March 10, 2020 By

From our friends that brought you the Wet Brain video, comes a rad little edit of the boys’ trip to Barcelona to stack some clips baby! Video by Stone Hendrikx and Nate Correia featuring Evan Dineen, Mateo Rael, Shea Cooper, Tasso Daoussis, Jake Redmond, Joe Ostgaard, and Stone Hendrikx. Hell yeah boys! Sick one.

