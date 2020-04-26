Silas Baxter-Neal Fire In The Shire Part

April 26, 2020 By

Silas Baxter-Neal and friends set the streets of their hometown ablaze. Filmed entirely in Eugene, Oregon, Silas and videographer Tristan Brillanceau-Lewis set out to film an entire part that captured the nostalgic, and often crusty spots that Silas grew up skating as a kid.

