Simple Session 21 Back in Tallinn, Estonia, August 20–21

Simple Session 21 will be back in Tallinn, Estonia, on August 20–21 for a summer-time festival and an all-around good time! The Simple Session series will host an exciting street-focused contest in the hip new Põhjala district – an old rubber factory turned into a cultural hub will serve as a thrilling new location for the event. 

Simple Session also released this documentary featuring Madars Apse in the skate side of things:

