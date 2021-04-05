Simple Session 21 Back in Tallinn, Estonia, August 20–21

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Simple Session 21 will be back in Tallinn, Estonia, on August 20–21 for a summer-time festival and an all-around good time! The Simple Session series will host an exciting street-focused contest in the hip new Põhjala district – an old rubber factory turned into a cultural hub will serve as a thrilling new location for the event.

Simple Session also released this documentary featuring Madars Apse in the skate side of things: