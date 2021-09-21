Simple Session 21 Highlights

Simple Session 21 was back in Tallinn, Estonia, on August 20–21 with a big summertime festival and an all-around good time. The Simple Session series hosted an exciting contest in the hip new Põhjala district – an old rubber factory turned into a cultural hub served as a great new location for the event. Watch the full replay here.

