Sixes & Sevens Skateshop Grand Opening | San Diego

San Diego’s new skateshop had its grand opening party last Saturday. There was a demo across the street at the Rancho Penasquitos Skatepark with the likes of Wes Kremer, Tyler Surrey, Brandon Turner, Alexis Ramirez, Alex Willms and more. Igloo Coolers and tons of other goodies were given out. Then we went back across the street to the shop where Jason Adams was in town to have an epic solo art show. John Lucero was in attendance as well as shop owners Paul Kobriger, Jaime Owens, Mike Fitzgerald and Brian Blakely.

Video by Collin Schwartz

Thanks to Dickies, Closer, Igloo, Black Label, Ace Trucks, Black Plague Beer, Sk8mafia, and Pitchers Sports Bar.

Visit Sixes & Sevens next time you’re in SD! 9926 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego, CA 92129