Sk8mafia Saturdays (April 5)

April 6, 2008

Featuring: Brandon Turner, Larelle Gray, Dan Connelly, Dorian Gray, Wes Kremer, Kellen James, Jimmy Cao, Steve Shipler, Gilbert Marin, Tommy Cantrell, Ryan Zammit, Andrew Sprigle, Peter Smolik, Tyler Surrey, and Brian Gillie.

Check your local shop for KJ’s Pro DVD any day now!

