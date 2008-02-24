Sk8mafia Saturdays (Feb 23)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Part 3 of the “throwaway” footage from this month’s Roll Call recipient Kellen James . Peel your eyes for his pro DVD Jus Liv’n dropping next month… Sk8mafia4life.com .

