Sk8mafia Saturdays (March 1)

March 1, 2008

Featuring: Larelle Gray, Gilbert Marin, Kellen James, Tyler Surrey, Brandon Turner, Wes Kremer, Peter Smolik, Ryan Zammit, Tommy Cantrell, John Rosenkranz, and Dan Connelly.

sk8mafia4life.com has some major updates. Check it out. And Kellen James’ Pro DVD will be available later this month!

