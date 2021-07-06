Sk8rats At The Echo Park Skatepark

The Sk8rats did an edit at the newish skatepark in Echo Park. Right between the 101 and the beautiful Echo Park Lake, get your pumps in then hop on a swan.

Andrew Meredith

Brett Sube

Tanner Lawler

Sebo Walker

Shawn Hale

Ethan Anderson

Travis Harrison

Sean Istaste

Brian Baca

Kyle Seidler

Mike York

Chris Blake

Shane Auckland