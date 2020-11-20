SK8RATS Mental Health Awareness

This edit is dedicated to you Smotag! This summer we lost a Seattle legend, Sean Motaghedi to suicide. In Honor of Sean let’s keep spreading the awareness of Mental Health and do our best to destigmatize mental health, especially among men. If you’re ever feeling low don’t be afraid to reach out, you’ll be surprised how many people are out there that are willing to help. The national suicide prevention lifeline number is 1-800-273-8255. We love ya and miss ya Sean!—Shane Auckland

Featuring:
Brett Sube
Travis Harrison
Kyle Seidler
Ryan Alvero
Sebo Walker
Sean Istaste
Nick Blanco
Trevor Thompson
Shawn Hale
Tanner Lawler
Nate Greenwood
Shane Auckland

Music: Cherry Coke, Better Than This

