Skate Nerd: Jimmy Gorecki Vs. Scott Pfaff

February 20, 2020 By

Here we go! Another Thursday, another new episode of Skate Nerd. This episode finds us in LA at Jimmy’s JSP/Standard Issue office. Facing off with Ohio OG, Scott Pfaff (you MTV heads might know him as Big Cat), it’s a game full of East Coast/Philly/Ohio/90s knowledge. Let’s go!

