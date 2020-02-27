Skate Nerd: JoeFace Vs. Spanish Mike

A battle of Long Island proportions! Filmmaker and Dickies TM JoeFace faces off against Diamond TM Spanish Mike. See who brought the knowledge from LI to LA!

