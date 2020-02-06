Skate Nerd: Lee Smith Vs. RB Umali

Here we go again! Can you believe we’ve been running Skate Nerd for ten years?! Remember the very first episode with Rick Howard and Mike Carroll (that’s a trivia question in itself)?

Kicking off our new season, we got Lee Smith and RB Umali straight from every New York skater’s favorite bar, Max Fish. Enjoy the show, keep your eyes peeled for a bunch of new episodes shot on location, and big thank you to Marc, Ulli, and everyone at the Fish for this one!