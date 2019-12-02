Skate Nerd On Location, Red Bull’s You Good? Premiere

December 2, 2019 By

Our resident Skate Nerd hit the road again, this time up to Venice, California for Red Bull’s YOU GOOD? premiere last Saturday night. See who knew the Red Bull team better than others.

Video: @hunterstreetfilms

Skate Nerd On Location, Primitive's Encore Premiere

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS