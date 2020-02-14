Skate Nerd: Pat Stiener Vs. Josh Stewart

Another one comin’ in hot from NYC! Pat Stiener and Josh Stewart sat down in their Theories of Atlantis distro office and went head to head in skate knowledge. Next time you’re in NYC and want a dose of skate trivia, check out Tincan Skatelore!

