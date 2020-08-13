Skate Nerd: Tony Hawk Vs. The Black Plague Doctor

August 13, 2020 By

To celebrate the release of our Transworld x Black Plague Brewing Grim Ripper collab beer, we got Tony Hawk in the Skate Nerd studio to face off against Black Plague’s mascot, the Plague Doctor. The trivia questions ran through several eras (sorry, no medieval stuff), and it was a close call! Shop the TWS x BP capsule now!

Skate Nerd: Useless Wooden Knowledge Skate Nerd: Useless Wooden Knowledge
LTG
LTG-8.3.20

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS