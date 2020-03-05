Skate Nerd: Useless Wooden Knowledge

March 5, 2020 By

Ringleaders of the best skate trivia night in town, we got the guys behind Useless Wooden Knowledge to sit down in our studio for a game of Skate Nerd (well okay, it was actually Clint Peterson’s art studio). Two-v-two, the crew knew just about everything we asked! Check it out.

Skate Nerd: JoeFace Vs. Spanish Mike Skate Nerd: JoeFace Vs. Spanish Mike

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS