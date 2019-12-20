SkateHoarders | Bobshirt (Tim Anderson)

December 19, 2019 By

Tim Anderson’s collection is the perfect way to end our second season of SkateHoarders. This dude’s custom built storage room is insane! We haven’t seen anyone with as many original works of art as Tim has. Check out all the incredible interviews he’s done under his Bobshirt alias here. See you next year with a new season of SkateHoarders. Who do you want to see?

