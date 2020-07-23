SkateHoarders | Jake Hayes

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Deathwish Skateboards pro and Transworld Video, DUETS, alum , Jake Hayes digs up tons of epic early 2000s skateboards and more in this episode of SkateHoarders. Thanks Jake!

