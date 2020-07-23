SkateHoarders | Jake Hayes

July 23, 2020

Deathwish Skateboards pro and Transworld Video, DUETS, alum, Jake Hayes digs up tons of epic early 2000s skateboards and more in this episode of SkateHoarders. Thanks Jake!

Video by James Buchmann

