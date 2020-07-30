SkateHoarders | Kevin Imamura

This episode of SkateHoarders is with Kevin Imamura who has been with Nike SB for almost 20 years and was actually a former Transworld Skateboarding employee before that. We knew Kevin was a classic skate nerd with a heavy collection that went well beyond some rare sneakers, so we asked him if we could poke around his home and have him show us all his goodies he’s kept in pristine condition since the 1980s. Dive in! Thanks Kevin.