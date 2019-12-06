SkateHoarders | Mark Appleyard

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Legendary pro skater Mark Appleyard let us dig around his house to find rare pro decks, skate shoes, magazines, trophies and more with stories all along. Thanks Mark!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!