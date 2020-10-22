SkateHoarders: Steve Rodriguez

October 22, 2020

We got the grand tour of Steve R’s NYC flat jam-packed with artifacts and nostalgia. This dude’s a lifer! If you’re not familiar with Steve’s legacy and roots on the East Coast, get familiar.

VIDEO: Richard Quintero

