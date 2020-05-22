SkateHoarders | Thomas Campbell

May 21, 2020 By

Legendary artist and skate photographer Thomas Campbell gives us a tour of his studio space nestled in the woods of Northern California. He’s hoarding a wide range of skateboarding memorabilia, art pieces, photographs, and more goodies that are just the tip of the iceberg. Make sure to check out his film Ye Olde Destruction if you haven’t watched it yet. Thanks Thomas!

Video: Carson Lee

