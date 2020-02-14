Skateistan Documentary Wins Oscar

This past Sunday night, “Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If you’re a girl)” a documentary about Skateistan’s operation in Kabul, Afghanistan won an Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject and the skate world rejoiced! Watch the trailer above to get a glimpse of what it’s all about. We’ve been following Skateistan’s movement and it’s founder Oliver Percovich since it’s inception and have been impressed and moved by how they’ve been changing lives through skateboarding in some of the poorest areas of the world especially with girls. We even gave Skateistan and Oliver our Eric Stricker Memorial Award back in 2015 for all the hard work he and his crew had put in up until that time, which you can watch below. We continue to be inspired Skateistan’s mission and are so proud that their work has been put into the global spotlight and can’t wait to see what else they’re able to achieve! You can help their cause by donating to their website here and make a difference in someone’s life. Congrats Skateistan!