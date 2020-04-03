Skater XL Coming July 2020

SkaterXL just announced its 1.0 release will be coming to consoles and PC in July and that Tom Asta, Brandon Westgate, Tiago Lemos, and Evan Smith will all be playable characters! And how about that LA Map? Start getting those thumbs stretched out now—it’ll be here before you know it!

 

