Skater XL | Coming July 7, 2020 | Brands and Customizations Trailer

It’s official! Skater XL 1.0 is launching on July 7 for digital release on Playstation 4, XBox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, and brick and mortar retailers for PS4 and XBox One! Preorder for Xbox One and Playstation 4 discs will be available at select retailers soon at skaterxl.com.

In addition to the official launch date, it’s also announcing brand partners and character customization options. Skater XL worked hard over the past year to secure official partnerships with skateboarding’s best brands, and are stoked to offer gear from over 25 real brands including Vans, DC Shoes, New Balance, Primitive, Santa Cruz, Element and more.

Skater XL 1.0 will also feature more clothing styles including crewneck sweatshirts, long sleeve button ups, shorts, denim pants, new hat styles, and shoe models. Not to mention that you can customize every part of your skateboard setup including deck, trucks, wheels, and griptape, as well as a number of different customizable characteristics including gender, skin tone, and hairstyle.

There’s plenty more up its sleeve between now and July, so stay tuned!