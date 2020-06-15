Skater XL, Introducing Easy Day High School, Coming July 28

Welcome to the ultimate skateboarder’s playground! At approximately 11x larger than its L.A. Courthouse map, here you’ll find a utopia of picnic tables, stairs, handrails, manual pads, and banks, offering lines that are limited only by your imagination. Available for Skater XL 1.0 on Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC on July 28! Nintendo Switch release date coming soon.

The level comprises a mix of areas and spots including ones designed from scratch, and also more than 25 real-world spots from high schools and elementary schools that are staples of skate videos and magazines over skateboarding’s history. We’ve got the Wallenberg ‘Big 4’ in there, the famous Clipper ledge, the Lockwood Elementary bank-to-benches, The ‘Leap of Faith’ and pieces of a lot of other recognizable locations from throughout skate history.

