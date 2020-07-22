Skater XL | Introducing The Big Ramp Coming July 28, 2020

Introducing The Big Ramp, coming to Skater XL on Playstation, XBox and PC on July 28! Modeled after the desert dwelling ramp structures that broke the barriers of what is possible on a skateboard, The Big Ramp is truly insane terrain! Encompassing many different sizes and shapes of vertical variety, this map is where you want to come to GO BIG!

Transition tech more your speed? Hit the mini zone, which is chock full of smaller quarterpipes and spines, just itching for all the lip tricks you can throw at it. Our unique game mechanic allows you to roll into and out of grinds without popping, allowing some of the smoothest coping grinds and stalls ever seen in a skateboarding game.

Explore the area more to find other features like hips, tabletops, bank to ledges, and everything that make The Big Ramp a plywood paradise!

Check out this map along with Downtown Los Angeles, Easy Day High School, Grant Park Chicago and more when Skater XL drops on PlayStation 4, XBox One, and PC on July 28!