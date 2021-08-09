Skater XL | Multiplayer Free Skate Now Available

August 9, 2021 By

Skater.XL just dropped Online Multiplayer for PlayStation, Xbox and PC! Link up with up to 10 players and session your favorite spots. The update also adds new gear from @NBNumeric, @DickiesSkate, @esfootwear and optimizations for big FPS improvements on consoles. Get your crew together and stack some clips!

