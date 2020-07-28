Skater XL | Skateboarding Gameplay Evolved | Available now on PS4, XBox One and PC!

The wait is finally over! After 1.5 years in Early Access Skater XL 1.0 is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam! With Independent Foot Control System and unique physics-based gameplay, skate gamers finally have the expressive controls they have always dreamed of. This is skateboarding games evolved!

1.0 launches today PACKED full of new content. Dive into skateboarding paradise with levels that feature famous skate landmarks including Downtown LA, the ginormous The Big Ramp, Easy Day High School, and community created maps like Grant Park, Hüdland and Streets. Play as some of today’s top skateboarding pros Tiago Lemos, Evan Smith, Tom Asta and Brandon Westgate, or customize and create your own skateboarding legend with gear from more than 30 real skate brands. Skater XL is truly the digital world of skateboarding!

Welcome to the future of skateboarding games. Welcome to Skater XL!